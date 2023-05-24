Japan gov’t eyes issuance of bridge bonds to boost childcare support

Newsfrom Japan

The government is considering issuing bridge bonds as early as fiscal 2024 to make up for an expected shortfall in funding to boost child-rearing support, a key policy goal of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, sources with knowledge of the plan said Wednesday.

Bridge bonds are the same as deficit-covering bonds but the government specifies in advance the funding source to repay them. For the envisaged issuance of childcare bonds, likely spanning over two years, the government is expected to use increased social insurance contributions, the sources said.

Kishida sees the country’s falling birthrate...