Basketball: Japan to play World Cup warm-up games vs Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan Basketball Association said Wednesday the men’s national team will host warm-up games for this summer’s World Cup, against Taiwan on July 8 and 9.

The teams will face off at Hamamatsu Arena in Shizuoka Prefecture. Japan is currently 36th in the world rankings and Taiwan 69th.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.