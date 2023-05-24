Baseball: Yasuda blasts 2 homers as Marines slaughter Lions

Newsfrom Japan

Hisanori Yasuda hit two of the Lotte Marines’ five home runs and drove in six runs Wednesday as the Pacific League leaders crushed the Seibu Lions 11-1.

Before a good weeknight crowd at Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium east of Tokyo, Yasuda came to the plate with two outs and two on against Seibu right-hander Tatsuya Imai (3-2) and hit his third home run of the season to put the Marines up 3-0.

“That first felt perfect coming off the bat, and I knew it was gone the instant I hit it,” Yasuda said.

Yasuda then capped a third-inning rally with his second three-run homer of the night, an opposite-field...