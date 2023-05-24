Narita airport to hike user fees in Sept. reflecting price increases

Newsfrom Japan

The operator of Japan’s Narita airport plans to raise user charges for international passengers from September, including up to 330 yen ($2) for a facility fee, reflecting recent price and labor cost hikes, a source close to the matter said Wednesday.

Under the plan, the operator Narita International Airport Corp. will raise the passenger service facility charge by up to 330 yen, resulting in a maximum 2,460 yen, and the passenger security service fee by 20 yen, both effective for tickets issued from Sept. 1, the source said.

The envisaged increase of the charges to cover costs, including for ...