Tokyo stocks open mixed on weak yen, U.S. debt ceiling anxiety

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Thursday, as solid exporter issues amid a weaker yen offset selling on growing concern over negotiations on the U.S. debt ceiling.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 80.05 points, or 0.26 percent, from Wednesday to 30,762.73. The broader Topix index was down 1.76 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,150.64.

Gainers included air transportation, mining and chemical shares, while main decliners were insurance, marine transportation, and pulp and paper issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 139.29-30 yen compared with 139.43-53 yen in...