Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on U.S. debt fears, strong chip shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Thursday morning as prevailing concerns over the U.S. debt ceiling issue were offset by the buying of semiconductor-related shares following a stronger-than-expected revenue forecast by U.S. firm Nvidia Corp.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 165.39 points, or 0.54 percent, from Wednesday to 30,848.07. The broader Topix index was down 0.40 point, or 0.02 percent, at 2,152.00.

Gainers were led by metal product, electrical appliance and chemical shares, while the main decliners were marine transportation, insurance and bank issues.