Hokkaido melons fetch $25,000 in auction, 2nd highest bid

Newsfrom Japan

A pair of premium melons in Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido fetched 3.5 million yen ($25,000) at the year’s first auction on Thursday, securing the event’s second highest bid on record.

The bid for the melons grown in the city of Yubari exceeded the previous year’s by 500,000 yen but failed to top the record bid of 5 million yen in 2019.

This year’s successful bidder was Hokuyupack Co., a Yubari-based company that packs fruit and vegetables.

At the May 2020 auction, when COVID-19 was spreading, a pair of Yubari melons fetched just 120,000 yen, but bids rose to 2.7 million yen in 2021 ...