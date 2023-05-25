Tokyo stocks end mixed on U.S. debt fears, strong chip shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed mixed Thursday as prevailing concerns over the U.S. debt ceiling were offset by the buying of semiconductor-related shares following a stronger-than-expected revenue forecast by U.S. firm Nvidia Corp.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 118.45 points, or 0.39 percent, from Wednesday at 30,801.13. The broader Topix index finished 6.25 points, or 0.29 percent, lower at 2,146.15.

Gainers were led by electrical appliance, metal product and glass and ceramic product shares, while the main decliners were marine transportation, bank and insurance issues.