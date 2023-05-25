Sony’s PlayStation 5 handheld device to roll out later this year
Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. said Thursday it will start selling later this year a new type of portable device that allows users to play PlayStation 5 games remotely through wireless networks.
The new device, known as “Project Q,” will have an 8-inch screen attached with controllers -- directional buttons on the left-hand side and action buttons on the right-hand side.
It will deliver what the company, a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp., calls “smooth gameplay streamed from your PS5” even when the user is away from the television.
The official Twitter account of PlayStation said in a twee...