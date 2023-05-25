Football: Scottish league star Furuhashi gets Japan call-up

Newsfrom Japan

Scottish Premiership Player of the Year Kyogo Furuhashi and Celtic teammate Reo Hatate were named in Japan’s 26-man football squad announced Thursday for next month’s friendlies at home against El Salvador and Peru.

Forward Furuhashi, scorer of a league-leading 25 goals, and midfielder Hatate helped Celtic clinch their second successive title in Scotland after both being left out of the Samurai Blue’s World Cup squad late last year.

On Furuhashi, Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu said, “I want him to get into positions to score and assist many times.” Japan will take on El Salvador on June 15 at T...