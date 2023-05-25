URGENT: BOJ chief hints at reducing stimulus before 2% inflation met

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda indicated Thursday that the central bank may scale back its monetary easing toward an eventual exit, even when the inflation rate is below its 2 percent target, noting that its “sustainable and stable” rise is important.

While the BOJ’s policy guidance now explicitly mentions the need for pay hikes in achieving its inflation target, Ueda said in an interview with Kyodo News and other media outlets that wage growth is not the central bank’s target in and of itself.