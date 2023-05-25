S. Korean experts to continue analysis on Fukushima water discharge

Newsfrom Japan

A South Korean delegation of experts will continue their analysis back home on Japan’s plan to discharge treated radioactive water into the sea from the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant, the group said Thursday after inspecting the plant.

The delegation of 21 experts from agencies and affiliated organizations of the South Korean government who have expertise in radiation and nuclear reactors among other fields held a meeting with Japanese officials to summarize their observations following the 2-day inspection, telling the Japanese side they still need to confirm several things.

At t...