Japan PM vows to set up digital research center at ASEAN institute

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Thursday to set up a research center on digital innovation at the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia, aiming to enhance reliable data collaboration and utilization in the region.

At the three-day Group of Seven summit through Sunday in Japan’s western city of Hiroshima, the leaders from the advanced economies confirmed the importance of security in data collaboration involving personal information and intellectual property across borders.

Kishida made the latest proposal regarding digital innovation in a speech at an event in Tokyo...