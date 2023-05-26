Tokyo stocks open higher on firm tech shares, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, as technology shares tracked overnight advances by their U.S. peers and exporters rose on weakness in the yen which hit a six-month low in the lower 140 range against the U.S. dollar.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 180.01 points, or 0.58 percent, from Thursday to 30,981.14. The broader Topix index was up 7.68 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,153.83.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers included air transportation, electrical appliance and land transportation.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 140.01-04 yen compared ...