Tokyo stocks rise in morning on firm tech shares, yen at 6-month low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning as technology shares tracked overnight advances by their U.S. peers, and exporters rose on the back of the yen weakening to a six-month low against the U.S. dollar in the lower 140 range.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 300.47 points, or 0.98 percent, from Thursday to 31,101.60. The broader Topix index was up 12.48 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,158.63.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation, land transportation and precision instrument issues.