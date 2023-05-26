Asia-Pacific trade ministers begin meeting in Detroit amid war rift

Newsfrom Japan

Trade ministers from the Asia-Pacific region began a two-day meeting in Detroit on Thursday to discuss ways to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth, even as the rift over Russia’s war on Ukraine hampers efforts to boost regional cooperation.

The United States, chair of this year’s APEC forum, aims to compile a joint statement at the conclusion of the meeting of ministers from the 21 economies that form the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

The members include Russia and China, which are deepening their economic and security partnership amid increasing tensions with the United States...