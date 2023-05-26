Nikkei index rises on firm tech shares amid weakening yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo’s Nikkei stock index gained Friday, lifted by technology and other export-oriented issues that rose on the back of the yen weakening to a six-month low against the U.S. dollar in the lower 140 range overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 115.18 points, or 0.37 percent, from Thursday at 30,916.31. The broader Topix index finished 0.31 point, or 0.01 percent, lower at 2,145.84.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation, land transportation and precision instrument issues.