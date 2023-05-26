ChatGPT iOS app made available in Japan Apple store

Newsfrom Japan

Artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT, which has garnered international headlines for its ability to hold human-like conversations, has become available for download at Apple Inc.'s Japanese app store.

After its initial release at Apple’s U.S. app store on May 18, the AI language model has become available in dozens of countries, including Canada, India and Brazil, as its developer OpenAI seeks to expand user numbers.

The app can be downloaded for free on Apple mobile devices running iOS software while also remaining available on computers via a browser. It allows users to share conversation his...