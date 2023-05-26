Baseball: Yamaoka pitches Buffaloes to 4th straight win

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Taisuke Yamaoka threw six innings of one-run ball as the Orix Buffaloes beat the Seibu Lions 4-1 for their fourth straight win in the Pacific League on Friday.

Orix led for good following Yutaro Sugimoto’s solo home run and a two-run shot from Kotaro Kurebayashi in the third inning at Belluna Dome, where Yamaoka (1-0) retired the first 11 batters he faced. T

he right-hander struck out four while giving up three hits and no walks in an 89-pitch effort as he earned his first win since last July.

Sugimoto scored the Buffaloes fourth run in the top of the fifth after doubling to left off Lions star...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News