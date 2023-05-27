Japan, U.S. industry chiefs agree to boost semiconductor cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and his U.S. counterpart Gina Raimondo on Friday agreed to boost cooperation on the development of next-generation semiconductors. During the meeting in Detroit, they also confirmed the need to reinforce global supply chains with other partners and through multilateral engagements such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a U.S.-led economic initiative launched last year involving 14 countries in the region. A joint statement released by Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry and the U.S. commerce secretary said they will encourage sem...