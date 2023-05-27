Baseball: New Tiger Otake shines against Giants for 6th win

Newsfrom Japan

Kotaro Otake, who is getting a second chance with the Hanshin Tigers this year, threw seven scoreless innings for the Central League leaders in a 3-2 win Saturday over the Yomiuri Giants. Otake (6-0), one of 12 players to change teams last December, when Nippon Professional Baseball held its first active player draft for those seeking more playing time with other teams, allowed six hits but no walks while striking out seven. The former SoftBank Hawks lefty was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the seventh, when Hanshin broke a scoreless tie against new Giants import Foster Griffin (4-...