Football: Nadeshiko Japan captain Kumagai to leave Bayern Munich

Newsfrom Japan

Nadeshiko Japan captain Saki Kumagai has announced she will depart Bayern Munich in the German women's top flight at the end of the season. The 32-year-old defensive stalwart is set to appear in Bayern's final league game of the season at home to Potsdam on Sunday. "I was really happy to play alongside the best friends I met at this club," Kumagai wrote on her Instagram account. Kumagai's two seasons with Bayern followed an eight-year stint with French side Lyon that included five Champions League titles. One of Japan's longest-serving internationals, Kumagai was part of the Nadeshiko squad th...