Indo-Pacific nations vow to fortify supply chains for critical items

Ministers from the United States, Japan and 12 other Indo-Pacific nations agreed Saturday to strengthen supply chain resilience for critical items, including semiconductor chips and medicines, to respond more promptly to emergencies.

The agreement was reached at a meeting of the U.S-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in Detroit and is its first tangible outcome since launching in May last year. It is hoped the move will reduce overreliance on China, which has been increasing its economic clout in the region.

Following the conclusion of negotiations, Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Ministe...