Main events scheduled for June

Main events scheduled in Japan for June:
June 1 (Thurs)
-- Statistics showing corporate financial results by industry for January-March period to be released by Finance Ministry.
-- New motor vehicle sales figures for May to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association.
-- Sendai High Court to rule on damages suit against state by two women over forced sterilization surgery under now-defunct eugenics protection law.
June 2 (Fri)
-- No major events.
June 3 (Sat)
-- No major events
June 4 (Sun)
-- Gubernatorial election to be held in Aomori Prefecture.
-- Aomori mayoral election to be hel...