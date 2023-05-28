Main events scheduled for June

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for June:

June 1 (Thurs)

-- Statistics showing corporate financial results by industry for January-March period to be released by Finance Ministry.

-- New motor vehicle sales figures for May to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association.

-- Sendai High Court to rule on damages suit against state by two women over forced sterilization surgery under now-defunct eugenics protection law.

June 2 (Fri)

-- No major events.

June 3 (Sat)

-- No major events

June 4 (Sun)

-- Gubernatorial election to be held in Aomori Prefecture.

-- Aomori mayoral election to be hel...