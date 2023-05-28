Japan ranks lowest for ratio of women in nuclear workplace at 15%: OECD

Newsfrom Japan

Japan ranked lowest for the ratio of women employed in the nuclear sector among 17 member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a recent survey by an OECD agency showed.

In 2021, just 15 percent of Japan’s nuclear workforce was comprised of women. Norway had the highest representation of women in the sector at around 60 percent, while France and Britain both recorded around 24.9 percent, the average figure for the 17 countries surveyed, according to the report by the Nuclear Energy Agency.

The average percentage of women in Japan who have been promoted stood a...