Football: Asano heroics secure Bochum final-day Bundesliga survival

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Takuma Asano scored one and set up another as Bochum’s 3-0 home win over 10-man Bayer Leverkusen secured survival in the German Bundesliga Saturday.

Leverkusen went a man down in the eighth minute before Philipp Forster volleyed home the 19th-minute opener from a superb Asano cross at Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

Asano volleyed home a 34th-minute corner with his season’s third goal and Kevin Stoger put the tie to bed four minutes from time. Bochum finished 14th.

Wataru Endo set up the equalizer to give Stuttgart a 1-1 home draw with Hoffenheim, but the point was not enough to avoid a pla...