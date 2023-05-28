Baseball: Ohtani strikes out 10 but Angels fall in 10th inning

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 batters and left the mound with a lead, only for his Los Angeles Angels to fall 8-5 to the Miami Marlins in 10 innings Saturday.

Going for his sixth win of the season, Ohtani allowed two runs on six hits and three walks over six innings. His first-inning throwing error led to the visitors’ first run at Angel Stadium.

Pinch-hitter Matt Thaiss singled in two runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to give the Angels a 3-2 lead that was erased the following inning by Jorge Soler’s 17th home run off reliever Chase Silseth with a man on.

Ohtani went 0-for-4 at the ...