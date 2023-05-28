Basketball: Golden Kings sweep Jets 2-0 to win 1st B-League title

Newsfrom Japan

The Ryukyu Golden Kings claimed their first B-League championship with an 88-73 win over the Chiba Jets on Sunday.

The Okinawa-based team completed a 2-0 sweep of the best-of-three finals at Yokohama Arena a day after winning Game 1 96-93 in double overtime.

Guard Koh Flippin had a team-high 21 points and eight assists off the bench for the Golden Kings, while center Jack Cooley contributed 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Jets guard Yuki Togashi led all scorers for the second straight game with 24 points to go with six assists.

Ryukyu’s raucous traveling fans once again created a home atmosphere in...