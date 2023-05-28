Football: Marinos keep top spot in sight with win over Avispa

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama F Marinos stayed within striking distance of top spot in the J-League first division Sunday after Anderson Lopes’ brace gave the defending champions a 2-0 win over Avispa Fukuoka.

The Brazilian forward netted in the eighth and 20th minutes of a one-sided contest at Yokohama’s Nissan Stadium to keep manager Kevin Muscat’s men three points back from current J1 leaders Vissel Kobe.

Lopes headed Marinos into the lead from directly in front, finishing a surging attack that he had set in motion with a back-heel pass inside his own half.

He netted his second with a cool finish under pressure...