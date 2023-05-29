Football: Japan attacker Kamada set to join AC Milan

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Daichi Kamada is set to move from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt to AC Milan in Italy’s Serie A, a source with knowledge of the matter said Sunday.

Eintracht, who finished the latest Bundesliga campaign in seventh place, revealed last month that the 26-year-old had chosen not to renew his contract.

Kamada joined Frankfurt from the J-League’s Sagan Tosu in 2017 and helped them win the 2021-2022 Europa League title.

The Ehime Prefecture native played in all four of Japan’s games at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Kamada is believed to have already agreed to terms with ...