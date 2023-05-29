URGENT: Nikkei stock index opens up over 2% on U.S. debt ceiling hopes, yen
Economy
Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, with the Nikkei index rising over 2 percent on hopes that a U.S. debt-ceiling deal is coming together while a weakening yen also lifted export-related issues.
At 9:10 a.m., the Nikkei was up 2.0 percent or 619.28 points, from Friday at 31,535.59, its highest intraday level since July 1990.
On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers included wholesale trade, marine transportation and precision instrument issues.