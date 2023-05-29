Main events scheduled for Tuesday, May 30

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, May 30:

-- Ratio of job offers to job seekers for April to be released by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare at 8:30 a.m.

-- Unemployment rates for April to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m.

-- Nagoya District Court to hand down ruling on lawsuit filed by couple claiming that a ban on same-sex marriage violates the Constitution, which guarantees the freedom to marry.