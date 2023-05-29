Nikkei hits 33-yr high in morning on U.S. debt ceiling deal, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index briefly rose by over 2 percent on Monday morning to hit its highest level since July 1990, as news that a U.S. debt-ceiling deal has been reached boosted sentiment while a weakening yen lifted export-related issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 409.53 points, or 1.32 percent, from Friday to 31,325.84. The broader Topix index was up 20.57 points, or 0.96 percent, at 2,166.41.

On the top-tier Prime Market, every industry category gained ground, apart from electrical and gas issues. Gainers were led by marine transportation, wholesale trade and mining issues.