Football: Kubo celebrates as Sociedad secure 1st CL berth in decade

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Takefusa Kubo is in line to make his Champions League debut next season after Real Sociedad qualified for Europe’s premier club competition for the first time in a decade on Sunday.

Sociedad secured fourth place in Spanish La Liga with a game to spare despite a 2-1 defeat away to Atletico Madrid as fifth-placed Villarreal also lost by the same scoreline away to Rayo Vallecano to remain five points behind.

“I’m happy. The result doesn’t matter today, it’s all about booking the CL berth,” said the 21-year-old, who has bagged nine goals in his fourth season in La Liga -- the most s...