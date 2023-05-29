Tokyo court OKs dismissal of worker at Diamond Princess operator

Newsfrom Japan

A Tokyo court upheld Monday the dismissal of a worker at the Japan unit of the operator of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who lost his job in a staff downsizing in the wake of a mass coronavirus outbreak aboard the vessel in 2020. The former employee in his 30s claimed in the lawsuit that his dismissal was without reasonable cause and therefore invalid. According to the complaint, Carnival Japan Inc. urged 24 of its 67 employees to retire in June 2020, months after the mass COVID outbreak onboard. Three people, including the plaintiff, did not comply with the call and were subsequently dismi...