Nikkei ends at new 33-yr high on U.S. debt ceiling deal, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index closed Monday at a fresh 33-year high as news that a U.S. debt ceiling deal has been reached boosted sentiment while a weakening yen lifted export-related issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 317.23 points, or 1.03 percent, from Friday to 31,233.54, its highest finish since July 26, 1990, when Japan was experiencing an asset price bubble. The broader Topix index finished up 14.81 points, or 0.69 percent, at 2,160.65.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, wholesale trade and bank issues.