Tennis: Daniel reaches French Open 2nd round with straight-sets win

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s Taro Daniel made a winning start to the French Open men’s singles on Monday, beating Australian first-round opponent Christopher O’Connell 6-0, 6-2, 6-4.

World No. 112 Daniel sent down five aces and committed just one double fault as he beat the 77th-ranked O’Connell in 109 minutes on Day 2 of the Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

Daniel conceded only one break, at 2-2 in the third set, but broke back at 5-4 before serving out the match.

He is set to face the winner of Spanish world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli in the second round.