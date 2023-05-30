Tokyo stocks open mixed on profit taking, tech sector strength

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Tuesday as investors moved to lock in gains from the Nikkei’s run to a fresh 33-year high the previous day, while the decline was offset by robust technology issues.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 114.05 points, or 0.37 percent, from Monday to 31,347.59. The broader Topix index was down 1.24 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,159.41.

Gainers included precision instrument, iron and steel, and electric appliance shares. The main decliners were insurance, land transportation, and farm and fishery issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar ...