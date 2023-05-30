Tokyo stocks fall after Nikkei’s recent strong run to 33-yr highs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning as a cautious mood took hold following the Nikkei index’s recent run-up to 33-year highs, prompting investors to cash in some gains.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 114.27 points, or 0.37 percent, from Monday to 31,119.27. The broader Topix index was down 12.51 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,148.14.

Decliners were led by metal product, insurance, and farm and fishery issues.