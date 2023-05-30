Toyota sets April global output record as pandemic impact recedes

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday its global production for April rose 13.8 percent from a year earlier to 787,800 units, a record high for the month, as it continues to overcome the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and chip shortages.

Its production outside Japan increased 14.7 percent to 514,738 vehicles, also a record high for April, with output in China surging 51.9 percent after the lifting of lockdowns in Shanghai, while in North America and Europe it also increased, the automaker said.

Domestic output climbed 12.2 percent to 273,062 cars, helped by robust demand in Japan and improved s...