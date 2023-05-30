Nikkei rises for 4th day, ends at 33-yr high on weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index rose Tuesday for the fourth straight day and closed at a 33-year high, supported by a weaker yen and optimism regarding Japanese stocks.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed up 94.62 points, or 0.30 percent, from Monday at 31,328.16, its highest level since July 26, 1990, when Japan was experiencing an asset price bubble. The broader Topix index finished 1.43 points, or 0.07 percent, lower at 2,159.22.

Gainers were led by iron and steel, precision instrument, and transportation equipment issues.