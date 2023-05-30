URGENT: Hino Motors, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus to integrate operations

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Hino Motors Ltd. and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp. said Tuesday they will integrate their businesses in a bid to improve their productivity and ramp up investment in new technologies such as electric vehicles and self-driving cars.

The two Japanese firms and their parents, Toyota Motor Corp. and Germany’s Daimler Truck, signed a basic agreement, they said.

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News