URGENT: Hino Motors, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus to integrate operations
Hino Motors Ltd. and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp. said Tuesday they will integrate their businesses in a bid to improve their productivity and ramp up investment in new technologies such as electric vehicles and self-driving cars.
The two Japanese firms and their parents, Toyota Motor Corp. and Germany’s Daimler Truck, signed a basic agreement, they said.