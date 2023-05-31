Tokyo stocks open lower as gains locked in, yen strengthens

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, pressured by moves to lock in gains a day after the benchmark Nikkei index ended at a fresh 33-year high and the strengthening of the yen against the U.S. dollar.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 361.71 points, or 1.15 percent, from Tuesday to 30,966.45. The broader Topix index was down 19.92 points, or 0.92 percent, at 2,139.30.

Decliners included mining, wholesale trade and pharmaceutical issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 139.79-80 yen compared with 139.73-83 yen in New York and 140.25-27 yen in Tokyo at...