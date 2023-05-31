Japan enacts law for operating nuclear reactors beyond 60-yr limit

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese parliament on Wednesday passed a bill that allows nuclear reactors in the country to be operated beyond the current limit of 60 years to help cut carbon emissions while ensuring an adequate national energy supply.

The law on power sources for green transformation and decarbonization amends five laws associated with energy at once, including the electricity business law, under which the life span of reactors will be regulated.

Following the 2011 Fukushima disaster, Japan introduced stricter safety standards under the reactor regulation law, which limits the duration of a nuclear re...