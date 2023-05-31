Tokyo stocks fall in morning as gains locked in, yen firms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning, pressured by moves to lock in gains a day after the benchmark Nikkei index ended at a fresh 33-year high and by the firming of the yen against the U.S. dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 351.62 points, or 1.12 percent, from Tuesday to 30,976.54. The broader Topix index was down 21.35 points, or 0.99 percent, at 2,137.87.

Decliners were led by wholesale trade, iron and steel, and mining issues.