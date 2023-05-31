Baseball: Mets pitcher Senga earns 5th win with 7-inning gem

Newsfrom Japan

New York Mets rookie Kodai Senga gave up just one hit and struck out nine in seven innings in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Senga (5-3) got his first win in four starts. He allowed only one runner to reach base, on a third-inning single by Kody Clemens at Citi Field.

The 30-year-old former ace of the SoftBank Hawks in Japan’s Pacific League had the longest outing of his first MLB season and lowered his ERA to 3.44.

“It was good to get ahead in counts,” said the right-hander, who threw 100 pitches, 66 for strikes. “I had good command, so my forkball worked well. I always wan...