Nikkei snaps 4-day winning streak as gains locked in, U.S. debt eyed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday, with the Nikkei index snapping a four-day winning streak that led to a fresh 33-year high, as investors moved to lock in gains over uncertainty the U.S. Congress will pass a deal to raise the country’s debt ceiling.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 440.28 points, or 1.41 percent, from Tuesday to 30,887.88. The broader Topix index was down 28.59 points, or 1.32 percent, at 2,130.63.

Decliners were led by wholesale trade, iron and steel and mining issues.