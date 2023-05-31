Toyota customer data in Asia likely leaked due to erroneous settings

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that some customer information, such as names and addresses, from the Asia and Oceania regions may have been leaked due to incorrect cloud computing settings, with the total number of affected customers still under investigation.

The announcement comes after the Japanese carmaker said earlier this month that the vehicle information of about 2.15 million customers was publicly accessible due to a similar mistake.

The customer data that may have been leaked this time also included phone numbers, email addresses and vehicle identification numbers. Such informatio...