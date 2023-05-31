Football: Ito nets winner as Urawa secure late win over Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Atsuki Ito set up the equalizer before hitting a late winner as Urawa Reds claimed a 2-1 comeback win over Sanfrecce Hiroshima at home in the J-League first division on Wednesday.

Ito scored a left-footed volley two minutes into second-half stoppage time when Bryan Linssen headed back a cross for the unmarked midfielder at Saitama Stadium, giving his side all three points to move up to fourth on 27 points with a game in hand.

Ito had set up their 72nd-minute equalizer when he played a tidy ball inside the box for former Marseille defender Hiroki Sakai to side-foot into the far bottom corner. H...