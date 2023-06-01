Japan’s Jan.-March capital spending up 11.0% on year

Newsfrom Japan

Capital spending by Japanese companies in January-March rose 11.0 percent from a year earlier, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.

Investment by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building factories and adding equipment totaled 16.54 trillion yen ($119 billion).

Pretax profits rose 4.3 percent to 23.82 trillion yen in the quarter.

The figures will be reflected in revised gross domestic product data for the first three months of 2023, to be released by the Cabinet Office on June 8.